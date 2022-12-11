In the summer of 2023 we will enter the skate park on the Vliegende Vaart Terneuzen totally renew. A preparatory group has already chosen a design. In the coming period, we will further develop the design during a number of design sessions with users. The current rink needed to be renovated. The new track will have versatile ramps suitable for skateboarders, steppers and BMX riders. The opening of the new skate park will take place in the fall.

Bass van Leeuwen

The new rink is made possible in part by a former resident of Terneuzen and skateboarder, Bas van Leeuwen. He is the founder and director of the music label Chillhop Music in Rotterdam, but was an avid skateboarder: “I started skating when I was eleven. Skating brought me into contact with the music, the culture and the people that form much of the basis of my business.

Other sports associations have numerous sponsors in the region. With skateboarding, because of the target group and the fact that it’s an individual sport, you don’t have an association to organize that. By giving back to the region and the culture to which I partly owe my business, I come full circle. Hopefully this inspires and motivates the younger generation to get into this type of sport.

Skatepark with social functions

Alderman Laszlo van de Voorde (sport): “It was a great meeting with Bas when we talked about this initiative, because we have known each other since our childhood on the skate track! The skatepark had been in need of renewal for quite some time. Now there is a versatile and functional design for different users, with whom we want to further develop the chosen design.

It’s great that this plan can be realized by a former resident with an affinity for skating and a dream for youth. Skaters spend a large part of their free time on such a track. It therefore fulfills an important function in the field of social contacts, development and movement.