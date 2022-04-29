Derksen demonstrates self-reflection: ‘Maybe there is no more room for such a program’

Johan Derksen returned to his infamous “candle story” on Thursday. The Today Inside analyst admits he was wrong and reveals what he experienced in his hometown of Grolloo, following his statements.

Derksen initially didn’t want to express regret, but now acknowledges he should have taken a different stance. “I am the cause of all the misery and what I did was: in a sincere admission – because I was annoyed that everyone was canceling, but they themselves weren’t beyond reproach – of a very serious subject. I tell in a manner of a smooth anecdote. And the subject did not lend itself to it, which created a jovial atmosphere, “he says in the Thursday show. “So you don’t have it prepared, then you throw it on the table, in a light-hearted way. And the facts weren’t quite right, a day later the mess broke out.”

Derksen points out that the story is different from what he let on with his account on Tuesday. “I was 24, it wasn’t with these people, it was in a nursing home or something. And this candle was so big that I put it between his legs. And then they say: he withdraws his account† No, I was too fast without having my knowledge ready. And then the whole brothel breaks out: it’s a lapsus on my part. I slipped, it’s stupid and in front of the TV it’s deadly.”

“Perhaps there is no more room for such a program”

The criticism was not out of place, a number of sponsors distanced themselves from Today inside and Derksen had to stop his radio show to West Broadcasting† It was “introduced the bill”. †There’s only one man in the world worse than Putin and that’s Johan Derksen“, he gives the tenor. “And I did it a little like that myself, because I always placed myself mentally independent here. We are the only program in the Netherlands where people dare to say everything mentally independent. But I’m slowly coming to the conclusion, seeing reactions like this, that maybe there’s no room for such a program anymore.”

The analyst is “finished” and does not even rule out stopping the program. “We had 900,000,000 viewers yesterday (Wednesday, editor’s note), but I think the culture of canceling and waking up is much more important, I notice that. I’m going home today (Thursday, editor’s note) , the police at the door. If you have Reed Grolloo, a very large banner: rapist† The police took it away. So I think: is it worth it for me to be fun and mentally independent here?”

Table companion René van der Gijp also takes the floor and explains why he reacted so badly to Derksen’s “absurd” story. “If you think I laughed out loud because I’m going to trivialize the victims of sexual aggressors or the girls who have been raped… Isn’t that true, that can’t be true?” I’m listening to an absurd story that made me laugh so hard because it was so absurd.”

