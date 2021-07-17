Dental assistant arrested without a diploma for theft and extraction of 13 teeth from an anesthetized patient | Abroad

A visit to the dentist isn’t fun for a lot of people, let alone landing in a silly dental assistant’s chair. Laurel Eich, 42, of Reno, Nevada, was arrested this week for theft, but also for pulling out 13 teeth as an unskilled assistant on a patient who was unwilling to do so.











The American was arrested last Wednesday. Two months of investigation preceded his arrest. It was on May 3 of this year that officers responded to a report of a dental office break-in in Sun Valley. A rear window was broken and a door was ajar. In the end, it turned out that $ 22,861 (19,356 euros) in cash and checks had been stolen.

The trail eventually led to Eich. She is suspected, among other things, of burglary, breach of probation conditions in another case and performing a medical act for which she was not competent. During questioning, the 42-year-old woman admitted to having extracted 13 teeth from a patient once.

She had found the anesthetic in the office where she worked and the victim had not told her in advance what she was planning. She carried out the operation “at her own pace”, the agents discovered.



