Denouement Formula 1 title battle looks like 1974

This is the thirtieth time since the creation of Formula 1 in 1950 that the decision has been taken in the final race. It was also very exciting in 1984. The Austrian Niki Lauda then seized the title with half a point ahead of the Frenchman Alain Prost. Eight times a runner became champion with just 1 point. This happened in 1958, 1961, 1964, 1976, 1981, 1994, 2007 and 2008.