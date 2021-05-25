Is the tweet not visible? Then click here.

“There is no need to change anything in the forest,” is the opinion of a woman with a handcrafted sign. “We already have enough houses and hotels under construction, not there. Three people with a banner a little further away totally agree with this. “The whole coast of Walcheren is being built,” said a man, waving the text “No more asphalt”.

The target vision states, among other things, that the Vlissingse Nollebos must become a transition between city and landscape. The boating pond can be moved to the parking lot at the foot of the dike. The wellness of the sauna can be extended and there is room for recreation in the form of a hotel.

“This is one of the few parts – and certainly the only one in Vlissingen – where there are no buildings on the coast,” explains one man. “Where does the arrogance come from in taking something so beautiful from the Vlissingers,” wonders a more distant woman. “Especially at the time of the crown, when we see how many people are walking, de-stressing and finding peace. It is so important.

Inside the town hall, it sounds pretty much the same language, but with more words. Fifteen people are allowed to speak this evening to the spatial planning committee of the city council of Vlissingen. Most of them – residents, but also spokespersons for the Ons Nollebos action group and the Zealand Environmental Federation – are fiercely opposed to these plans.

a

“If they deprive the Vlissingers of this space, what are they offering?”

They feel that the procedures were not properly followed. Are concerned about the preservation of nature, the possible increase in traffic if the plans come to fruition or the health of the Vlissingers. The latter is particularly interested in the general practitioner Willem Osterman. “Fifty percent of people are overweight, of which fifteen percent are obese,” he told committee members.

The doctor is concerned that the Nollebos’ plans leave little room for the Vlissingers to exercise. “If they deprive the Vlissingers of this space, what are they offering?”

Councilor Ko van Gasteren, who represents the Kanovijver, is also one of the speakers. He emphasizes that the Canoe Pond does not want to take up additional space under any circumstances. “The owner has a very small plot and wants to carry out his plans only on his own property. We will stay away from the Nollebos.”

Decision before summer vacation

Members of the Space Committee heard from all fifteen speakers this evening. They will have a meeting on this next week. Before the summer holidays, the city council wants to make a decision on the future of the Nollebos.

Also read: