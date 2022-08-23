Demolition of Maranathakerk in Assen has started

The housing company Actium today started the demolition of the Maranathakerk on the Nobellaan in Assen. 43 social rental units will be built there.

The demolition was supposed to start earlier, but it was delayed due to a group of bats in the church. By installing nesting boxes in the vicinity, it was ensured that the animals had another shelter, after which the demolition could begin.

The church is first stripped, with much of the materials being reused. Then the church is demolished with a crane. Demolition is expected to be completed in October this year.

The complex will have partly four and partly five storeys. The apartments are intended for single, double and triple households for which young and old people can register.

The large trees that surround the church building will be preserved. In addition, Actium wants to connect the greenery to the public green space already present and to the pond at the back of the site, towards the Klenckestraat. Parking will soon be possible behind the building, hidden in the greenery.

Local residents were unhappy with the arrival of the apartment complex. They thought it was too high and too massive. They also had no say in the plans. In addition, there has been talk for years of the arrival of twelve more houses near the church in Klenckestraat. The municipality wants to build these houses where there is still a playground and the neighborhood vegetable garden. Local residents are not happy because, according to them, too much greenery is disappearing.

Although these plans are not from Actium, the housing company wishes to involve local residents in the design of the public space around the church. Following a meeting of residents last year, the number of dwellings has already been reduced from 50 to 43. This means that the building has become slightly smaller and there is more space to park on the site.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”