Delta launches first-ever service from Los Angeles to Auckland

An Airbus A350-900 should serve Aotearoa (New Zealand) seven days a week, with 306 seats. 32 in Delta One Business, 48 ​​in Premium Economy, 36 in Delta Comfort and 190 in the main cabin.

Delta says it is moving towards a full network takeover and has announced new routes to Auckland and Nice and additional flights to Paris and Tel Aviv. These new routes complement the destinations announced last fall to Edinburgh, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Geneva and Stuttgart.

Passengers aboard Delta’s premium staterooms will also be offered another dessert from Delta’s Dessert Cart.

Delta’s “treat cart” includes ice cream — and “toppings like whipped cream, cookie crumble, fruit compote and chocolate chips.”

US airlines cut several services during the pandemic – cutting costs as planes flew with financial loss and exposing cabin crew to fewer face-to-face interactions.