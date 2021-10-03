Defense launches operation “Gran Mati” in Suriname





Suriname’s Ministry of Defense will conduct a civilian military operation, called Gran Mati, in collaboration with the Office of Unity. The project will have a recurring character. It is planned to do it once or twice a year. A start will be made in Albina at the VOJ school.

The ministry will also provide the local community with medical training. After the border town, it is planned to visit Brokopondo, Coronie and Sipaliwini. This is what Lieutenant-Colonel Werner Kioe A Sen, Deputy Commander of the National Army, presented at the press conference of the Ministry of Defense. The press moment took place on September 30, 2021 at the ministry.

The army will also provide support in the field of vaccinations against Covid-19. The defense chief stresses that the security services play an important role in ensuring security. He goes on to say that security is a common responsibility, also of the citizen. In this context, security training will also be provided in the zones. “We have to make sure that this cooperation is well established and maintained. We shouldn’t just be looking at how to approach things when calamities do occur. “

The safety cap indicates that the project should be viewed in terms of the contribution that the military makes to the development of society. He says the contract to carry out this project had already been given, but because of Covid-19, the military presence could not be increased nationwide. It will happen soon. For this project, the men will also receive the necessary training.