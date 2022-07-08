The American footballers qualified for the 2023 World Cup on the night of Thursday to Friday (Dutch time). The defending champion won 5-0 against Jamaica in the qualifying series on Thursday.

Since Mexico lost 3-0 to Haiti, the United States are already certain of a place at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. National coach Vlatko Andonovski’s team can no longer miss a place in the top two of the group.

The United States is the twelfth country to secure a World Cup ticket. Host countries Australia and New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Spain, South Korea, Japan, China, Philippines and Vietnam will also be present next year.

American footballers hope to become world champions for the third time in a row next year. In the 2019 World Cup, the American women’s soccer players in the final were a size too big for the orange women (2-0).

The 5-0 victory over Jamaica followed exactly three years after that final battle in France. Sophia Smith scored twice early in the game. After the break, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis and Trinity Rodman were also accurate.

This is the ninth time the United States will take part in the Women’s World Cup. The American team holds the record with four titles (1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019).