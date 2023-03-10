De Ham, the media campus of the Thomas More University of Applied Sciences in Mechelen, served as the backdrop for a veritable wrestling arena on Thursday evening. The students organized ‘Clash at the Campus’ with names from the Netherlands and abroad.

Wrestling is big business in the United States. The popularity is mainly due to the fact that wrestling is a combination of sport, spectacle and acrobatics and Media & Entertainment Business students also looked forward to it.

They teamed up with Westerlo’s Real American Wrestling, one of the biggest organizations in the country, and left nothing to chance. “We even brought in a ring from Paris to make sure everything went as smoothly and safely as possible,” says teacher and co-organizer Valentijn Horemans.

“It may be unusual, even special, to place a wrestling ring at a college, but the event fits perfectly into the student curriculum.” They took care, among other things, of ticket processing, sales, promotion and American-style catering.

Thanks to a collaboration with Super8 & Haacht Brewery, the event was offered free of charge to Thomas More and KU Leuven students. The show was also broadcast on the new youth platform ZooMedia.

Showdown on campus © Marc Aerts



Showdown on campus © Marc Aerts



Showdown on campus © Marc Aerts







