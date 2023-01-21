Deaths and power cuts due to winter conditions in central Europe

SR.de

Heavy snowfall caused problems in large parts of Europe. In the Czech Republic, Poland and Germany, people were killed due to wintry weather and strong wind and snow caused life-threatening situations.

For example, in the Czech Republic, in the municipality of Hertvikovice, a car driver was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle, reports CTK News Agency.

In a village southeast of the Polish city of Krakow, power went out, causing a 70-year-old woman’s oxygen machine to fail. Rescuers rushed to restart the device, but they got stuck in the snow. Help for the wife came too late.

Hundreds of thousands of homes are without power in Slovakia and Poland, and snowfall and high winds have caused numerous road accidents.

In Germany, in Rhineland-Palatinate, an 86-year-old woman died after losing control of the wheel. During the night from Friday to Saturday, the German rescuers had a busy night, but the number of injured was not too bad.

Especially in Bavaria there were many accidents, the police spoke of about a hundred incidents as a result of the wintry weather. On Friday evening alone, there were nine accidents on the A94 towards Munich, six people were slightly injured.

