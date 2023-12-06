Death of NCAAs amateurism model acknowledged with new college football subdivision proposal – Dodo Finance

In a revolutionary move, the president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has proposed sweeping changes to the association’s amateurism model. The proposal, which has far-reaching implications for college athletics, includes creating a new subdivision specifically for schools with the highest resources.

Under this new subdivision, schools would have the ability to arrange Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals for their athletes, with no compensation cap. This would essentially allow athletes to profit from their own image and fame. In addition, schools would be required to invest a minimum of $30,000 per athlete annually in an educational trust fund, ensuring that athletes receive a valuable education alongside their athletic pursuits.

However, this proposal could also trigger another round of realignment in college athletics. With certain schools gaining more resources and flexibility, they may seek to join the new subdivision, putting strain on lower-tier programs and tempting other programs to increase their budgets in order to compete at a higher level.

The NCAA acknowledges that it cannot cap compensation for players and wants to control the narrative surrounding player compensation. This proposal, which represents a significant departure from the traditional collegiate model, aims to address frustrations with the NCAA’s governing bodies and lack of engagement.

The president of the NCAA will discuss the proposal at the upcoming Sports Business Journal Intercollegiate Athletic Forum, where its implications will be thoroughly debated. This signals a revolution in the collegiate model endorsed by the NCAA and could potentially pave the way for significant changes in the future of college athletics.

However, major lawsuits surrounding player compensation may render any change moot. The NCAA wants to oversee a pay-for-play model, but legal battles and challenges from various stakeholders could hinder their efforts.

The proposed change also allows schools with the highest resources to adopt their own rules regarding transfers, scholarship limitations, and recruiting. This would give these schools the power to further dictate the landscape of college athletics.

It is worth noting that the NCAA is already taking steps to provide enhanced medical benefits and health insurance for injured athletes, showing a commitment to the well-being of their players.

Many prominent figures, including former USC star Reggie Bush and former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, have expressed their support for paying college players. The proposal aims to address their frustrations and reshape the relationship between schools and athletes, essentially making schools business partners with their athletes.

This is the first major subdivision in Division I since 1978, signifying a potential shift in the collegiate athletics landscape. While the proposal may face challenges and resistance, it represents a significant step towards addressing the concerns and demands surrounding player compensation and the governance of college sports.