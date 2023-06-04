Dead and injured in shooting in US hospital waiting room

It went wrong around noon yesterday in the city of the US state of Atlanta. The suspect, a 24-year-old former Coast Guard employee, reportedly showed up at the hospital with his mother for an appointment.

Unclear cause

It’s unclear exactly what led to the shooting, but according to The Washington Post something was not quite to the liking of the suspect. He may have received the wrong medication.

He then shot in the waiting room. Five women, aged 25 to 71, were affected. A 39-year-old woman died from her injuries, three others are in critical condition in hospital. Whether this concerns patients, employees or both is unclear. The suspect’s mother is unharmed and is cooperating with police.

“It was a madhouse here”

The suspect fled in a stolen car after the shooting. He was apprehended hours later in an Atlanta suburb after an undercover officer spotted him.