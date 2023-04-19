Dead and five injured after Manhattan parking lot collapse | Abroad

A four-story parking lot has collapsed in New York, US media report. One dead and five injured. Rescuers said no other people were trapped under the rubble.

Emergency services were alerted around 4:30 p.m. local time to a collapsed parking lot in Manhattan’s Financial District. Videos on social media show clouds of dust and people screaming. Various cars and concrete slabs are stacked on top of each other.

Due to the risk of collapse, robots were used to search for other possible victims, but according to the authorities no one is missing. “There were six people in the building at the time of the collapse. Four of them were taken to hospital. Their condition is stable. One person was killed and another refused to seek treatment,” said John Esposito of the New York Fire Department at a press conference.

Nothing is yet known about the cause. The victims are workers, but it was not specified whether they worked in the parking lot.

© AP

