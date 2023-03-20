De Vries on overtaking: “Luckily he gave me space”

Nyck de Vries sees room for improvement after the second Grand Prix of the season, but also recognizes the upward trend he has started. After De Vries mostly found himself in the last positions at the start of the race, he managed to work his way through the race. De Fries gives in conversation with through the game And sky sports showed that he struggled with raises, but was happy with his running speed.

Although things went better for De Vries in Saudi Arabia than in the opening race of the season, the Dutchman still sees a lot of things to improve: “I should have attacked more at the start, I thought I couldn’t attack enough,” said the 28-year-old. The speed wasn’t bad, but I couldn’t take my positions. I needed too much time to get my rhythm back on the start and on the restart I lost too much momentum there. Then I got stuck in traffic, and I got too stuck in the dirty air and then it’s extremely difficult to pass. Exploit warm up wasn’t good enough either, which left me behind.

In the open air, the Dutchman was happy with his speed, but it proved difficult to exceed: “When I tried to close the gap with Zhou, the pace OK, but I hit a wall. I still finished the race. In the end, the Chinese proved too difficult to overtake, but De Vries was able to brake Logan Sargeant’s Williams earlier: “Williams’ top speed is six kilometers per hour faster than us. Then you have to brake hard, but luckily he gave me space.

Rising

Overall, the 28-year-old Friesian looks back on the second Grand Prix of the season positively: it was a step up from Bahrain. I take that with me, but we definitely need to improve. I keep taking small steps all the time. I thought everything was just a bit better than Bahrain. i thought i was too running pace was better than in Bahrain, but I couldn’t attack anymore. It’s the second game of the season, it was very hot. I can’t wait to be in Melbourne.