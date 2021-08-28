De Regenboog and De Kwinkslag schools new building at the current location of Slagharen

Slagharen – De Regenboog and De Kwinkslag Primary Schools in Slag bristles will be housed in a new municipal school building at the corner of Vergouwlaan and Dokter Willemslaan. The board of directors decided so. The two school buildings where the schools are currently located must be replaced. During the demolition and construction of the new school building in 2022, the two schools will be accommodated in a temporary location.

De Regenboog and De Kwinkslag Primary Schools

De Regenboog and De Kwinkslag are now located next to each other in two school buildings on the Vergouwlaan in Slagharen. The two school buildings are dilapidated. The Integrated Housing Plan for primary education foresees that school buildings will be replaced in 2022.

To a building

Primary schools have indicated that they want to settle together in the same municipal school building of 1 or 2 floors. There are two more schools. In addition to the building, schools can also share the schoolyard and parking spaces. Schools also wish to remain located near the sports hall. The new school building should have room for a maximum of 300 students.

In collaboration with the school boards and Local Interest Slagharen, the best location for a new school building was studied. Several locations in Slagharen have been studied for this purpose. Among other things, available space, road safety, distance to the gym and sustainability were taken into account.

The current location is good

The current location at the corner of Vergouwlaan and Dokter Willemslaan is preferred by school boards. There is enough space here for a 1 or 2 story school building. The ‘t Noorderslag sports hall is a stone’s throw away. There is also plenty of room here for parking spaces and a kiss & ride area.

The site can be designed to be traffic safe so that student cyclists / merchants and cars do not meet at the school site. In addition, there is still room to build an after-school daycare or daycare center on site in the future.

Local Interest Slagharen has a different location in mind

Local Interest Slagharen prefers a location near the gym. Local interest sees possibilities for a link with the sports hall, the multifunctional use of spaces and housing at the current location of the schools. Local interest includes preference of school boards.

College accepts current location

The municipal executive approved the new school building at the current location on the corner of Vergouwlaan and Dokter Willemslaan. The plan is currently being developed with the schools. Local residents and Slagharen of local interest are involved. In the Integrated Housing Plan for Primary Education, funds have been set aside for the new construction of the school building in 2022. Schools are to be accommodated in a temporary location during demolition and new construction.

The construction of a new one-storey school building is part of the zoning plan. If a 2-storey building is chosen, the zoning plan must be changed.