The Netherlands should advise against traveling across Ukraine and, among other things, be prepared to expedite the expulsion of diplomatic personnel from the country. This is what former Foreign Minister and former NATO leader Jab de Hope Schaefer said on the television show Butenhope.

The United States and Germany have already begun preparations to move people quickly to safety if tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate into an armed conflict. De Hope Schaefer says the State Department should at least ask those countries “what information they are based on”.

Russia has amassed a large force near the Ukrainian border. De Hope Schaefer considers the possibility of further resolving the conflict through diplomatic means “very small.” He based his personal experiences with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his tenure as NATO Secretary-General, among others.

“We are constantly monitoring progress and always weighing what actions we need to take,” the foreign ministry said on Saturday. “Of course we also consider whether there is a reason to allow embassy staff to leave. There is currently no reason to do so.

Orange travel advice still applies to most people in Ukraine. This means that strictly unnecessary trips are not encouraged. There is only general negative travel advice for the conflict areas of Donetsk, Luhansk and the Crimea.