Paul de Haan, director of the Suriname Aviation Company (SLM), fled Suriname with his wife and two children on Tuesday. Despite a travel ban via French Guiana with an Air France flight to Paris left.

Waterkant learned that the director had already sent his driver to the head office on Monday to collect his personal belongings.

According to reliable sources, authorities had information since last week that De Haan, Prenobe Bissessur and President-Commissioner Xaviera Jessurun were planning to leave the country. All three have Dutch passports.

It is alleged that authorities were reluctant to intervene, so Jessurun and De Haan are no longer in Suriname.

Bissessur tried to fly to Miami on Monday evening but has been arrested at Johan Adolf Pengel Airport. Police spokesman Milton Bisschop recorded that Bissessur was questioned in detail through a police report. However, he does not have suspect status.

The Dutch passport of the person concerned was made available to the public prosecutor as part of the investigation. Bissessur is not authorized to leave the territory and must remain at the disposal of the investigation.



