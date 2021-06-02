De Graaf and Loukili complete the Eemdijk selection

EEMDIJK / BUNSCHOTEN-SPAKENBURG – Eemdijk has gotten stronger for the coming season with Mark de Graaf. The 21-year-old midfielder, who has a background in the youth of IJsselmeervogels, signs for a season at De Vinken. Abderrahim Loukili is also going to Eemdijk.

For the past two years, De Graaf has played soccer in the United States, where he combined sports and studies at Shawnee State University. Now that he is returning to the Netherlands, he is joining Eemdijk. “Mark is the midfielder that was still missing from our selection,” said technical affairs director Jan van Twillert.

“A player who can handle the number 8 position well. He’s a football midfielder, with great sense of position who knows what’s going on around him. He’s a liaison player with natural leadership. . “

Before his departure for America, there was already a contact for a transition “ a Jan van Twillert, Head of Technical Affairs Eemdijk

“Of course, we still know Mark from the youth of IJsselmeervogels and before he left for America there was already a contact for a transition,” Van Twillert continues. “Mark has been training for a few weeks now and he’s making a very motivated impression. He’s fit, eager to learn and makes the right choices on the ball. We will appreciate him very much.”



Abderrahim Loukili

The arrival of Abderrahim Loukili was also announced by Eemdijk. The 29-year-old from Houten, like De Graaf, signs for a year with the Diekers.

The winger has already played for Hercules, IJsselmeervogels and DOVO in our region. Louiki previously worked with coach Willem Romp in the Utrecht team. “Two seasons ago I wouldn’t have thought that Abderrahim would be active on De Vinken, but it all fits together perfectly”, explains Van Twillert.

“Abderrahim is a player who can play in several positions and who has proven himself at the division level. He is a frivolous player for whom we like to come to a sports park. For us, he can certainly make the difference at the level. of the first division. “, continues the technical manager.

Selection around

After Frank Heus, Niels de Jong and Tim Koelewijn, De Graaf and Loukili are the fourth and fifth new players in the selection of coach Willem Romp. Eemdijk’s selection is therefore complete.