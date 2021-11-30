DC Winter wants to revive Coronie’s glory days





The district of Coronie is known as the coconut district of Suriname. In its heyday, this part of Suriname was also called the Milk and Honey District. District Commissioner Maikel Winter wants to make an effort with the coronary community to rekindle the good times.

The Suriname Communication Service (CDS) had an interview with the mayor on Friday, November 26, 2021. He indicated that various projects are in preparation to develop the district. Coronie has a developmental delay in various areas. There is a lot of work to be done to catch up.

“Tourism is the order of the day. Interviews were held with small farmers, pastoralists and beekeepers. These sectors have enough potential to make a real contribution to the progress of the coconut district, ”said the district administrator. He underlines that the inhabitants of the district are encouraged to work in a cooperative context.

The mayor undertakes to ensure unity in Coronia. “We are a sparsely populated neighborhood. It is therefore crucial that everyone is on the same page when it comes to the development of Coronie, ”says dc Winter.

“Mek wi bondru”, is his call to all Coronians to contribute and collectively develop all potential sectors of the district