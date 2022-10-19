David Coulthard appeals to FIA after Verstappen title, Damon Hill cracks ‘deplorable’ Ferrari | GPF Fan Recap

In this GPFans roundup, we bring you today’s most-read Formula 1 news. Below are the most talked about topics from the motorsport royal class, packed into one article. This way you will be fully informed of all developments within minutes.

There is still a small countdown to the start of the United States Grand Prix. The Tuesday before the race in Austin, some things came out. For example, David Coulthard regrets that there has been so much confusion surrounding the second championship of Max Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton reveals he is responsible for designing today’s Formula 1 wheel and Emerson Fittipaldi thinks winning two titles in a row is very special. You can read this and more in our all-new. below GPF Fan Recap.

Hill squats “deplorably” Ferrari: “Didn’t challenge Max at all”

The Ferrari team seemed to have the fastest package of any team at the start of the year, but with four laps remaining in the world title battle, Charles Leclerc already had to admit his superiority over Max Verstappen. Quite disappointing, says Damon Hill. Read the whole article? click here

Coulthard challenges FIA after Verstappen’s title in Japan: “People had already turned off the TV”

David Coulthard thinks there is work to be done for the FIA ​​after regulations have once again been botched in Japan. Verstappen won the Suzuka Grand Prix and thus became world champion, but that didn’t sit well with everyone. Not even with Verstappen and Red Bull. Read the whole article? click here

Hamilton knows role in W14 production: ‘I have to keep cheering everyone up’

Although the 2022 season is still in full swing, Lewis Hamilton is already looking at next season with a sideways eye. The British rider hopes to be able to compete again next year for wins and maybe the World Championship and he knows how important it is to keep everyone on their toes. Read the whole article? click here

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Fittipaldi praises Verstappen: ‘Winning two years in a row is very special’

Max Verstappen can qualify as a double world champion after the Japanese Grand Prix and with that he joins an illustrious list of names such as Mika Hakkinen, Fernando Alonso and Emerson Fittipaldi. The latter returns to the situation and underlines that the two world titles of the Dutchman are well deserved. Read the whole article? click here

Hamilton makes special revelation about Formula 1 steering wheels: ‘I designed’

It was already clear that Lewis Hamilton is a man of many talents. The Brit is involved in things like fashion and film in addition to racing, which is widely known. What few people know, according to the Briton, is that he designed the current steering wheel used in Formula 1. Read the whole article? click here

