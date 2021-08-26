Dave S02E01-02: Quality Niche Comedy | by Lagarde

At the start of the second season, Dave (Dave Burd plays a fictional version of himself) tries to win over South Korean audiences at the South Korean Music Awards. Millions of Koreans will see him present an award with a K-pop company and the rapper is very nervous. A cornered cat also makes weird jumps, so Dave takes a photo with the wrong people and to make matters worse, a collaboration with pop star CL is called off.

But it could be worse: Dave’s new trainee-interpreter, who is also traveling, turns out to have never completed his two-year military service in South Korea – despite the witness growing up in the United States – United. . So he finds himself stuck, with Dave’s laptop which he says holds his new songs. Typical for Dave, however, is that the idiot won’t admit to jail, where the intern is being held, that the laptop is empty, and he’s been eating his nose for a few months – aside from that he has a number in South Korea written on… poo in South Korea.

Now, however, he has to do without an interpreter. This creates problems: how do you ask a taxi driver to open the window because you farted? Dave is once again terribly (but wonderfully) bland in this regard. And who would have thought, judging by a scene from the second episode, that you could flirt with women with the autotune? The resourceful Dave showcases his talents as a charmer. Although he still longs for Ally (Taylor Misiak), but he is too narcissistic to tell him that.

In this respect, Dave is more of a poverty magnet than in the first season. And this misery produces humor again, the rapper knows all too well. We hope he can continue with the comedy. Almost no one watches it in the United States. But that’s often the case with quality niche comedy.

Dave S02, from August 26, 2021 at Ziggo Movies & Series