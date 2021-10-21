Dave Chappell gets a lot of support during the show in London
If Dave Chappell (48) had decided to remove his latest show ‘The Closer’ from the streaming service, he would have informed the public during his show in London that he would be touring 10 different cities in the United States. Dave was fired after several Netflix employees objected to what he considered to be comments that offended the LBGTQ + community. It refers to ‘Variety’.
“He’s definitely not against them, which is why it’s a shame he took this.”
More than 3,500 viewers in London supported Dave’s show as protests raged over his performance at Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles and the company’s attitude. “I think everyone is entitled to their own opinion. As a comedian it is your job to make people laugh. I do not think he is doing any harm. On the contrary, Dave wants to make people think, and he achieves this by publishing controversial statements .He himself has a lot to do with racism. And he’s trying to make that connection with transgender people.
Another says: “Close Gives a current look at what is currently happening and Dave speaks openly and honestly. In my view he is one of the best comedians, if not the best. If as a comedian you are no longer allowed to demolish sacred houses it would be crazy for words, then what is the function of that work? His new show has been the talk of the town for weeks, provoking protests and showing that he’s capable of sparking a headline-grabbing conversation. “
A black lesbian couple said they did not identify themselves in the anger that arose in the United States around Dave. “Of course not. We do not see him as insulting or rude. His job is to motivate people and make people feel something. They are clearly successful. If you can not laugh at his jokes, look at something else. Stop with those trivial things. There are more important things in the world.”
