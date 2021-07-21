Who can stop America’s No. 1 women’s football team? This will be the theme of the women’s football tournament at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, which kicks off on Wednesday, July 21.

Twelve countries compete for Olympic gold in football in Tokyo in the seventh women’s football tournament at the Olympic Games since 1996. The United States of America have won all but one gold medal, four times, and Norway and the United States of America. ‘Germany the other two. The Germans are Olympic gold medalists, but failed to qualify for the 2021 tournament.

Brazil (# 7), Canada (# 8), host Japan (# 10), Sweden (# 5), the Netherlands (# 4) are the main challengers of the Americans for the gold medal for 2021.) and Great Britain (England ranks sixth in the world).

Australia (No.9) and China (No.15) are used to competing in major tournaments, while New Zealand (No.22), Chile (No.37) and Zambia ( n ° 104) have a good chance. Outside of the group stage, not to mention the medal round.

How to watch women’s Olympic football in the United States

TV channels: NBCSN, USA Network, Olympic Channel

NBCSN, USA Network, Olympic Channel Spanish television: Telemundo, the universe

Telemundo, the universe sink: fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app, Telemundo Deportes app, TelemundoDeportes.com

Television coverage of selected matches of the Women’s Football Championship will be broadcast on five channels of the NBC family of networks, in English and Spanish (match-by-match listings below).

Each football match in the men’s and women’s tournaments is broadcast on NBCOlympics.com (in English), TelemundoDeportes.com (in Spanish), the NBC Sports app and the Telemundo Deportes app with user authentication (verification of the cable / satellite subscription).

The NBC and Telemundo TV families are also available on fuboTV (7 day free trial): NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel, Telemundo, Universo.

2021 Women’s Football Calendar

Wednesday July 21 (group stage, first round)

corresponding to time (Eastern time) tv channels Sink Group E: Great Britain vs Chile 03:30 Olympic channel, Universo fuboTV Group F: China and Brazil 4 a.m. NBCSN fuboTV Group G: Sweden vs America 04:30 American network, Telemundo fuboTV Group E: Japan vs Canada 6.30 a.m. NBCSN, Universe fuboTV Group F: Zambia vs. Holland 7 am Olympic channel fuboTV Group G: Australia and New Zealand 07:30 American network fuboTV

Saturday July 24 (group stage, second round)

corresponding to time (Eastern time) tv channels Sink Group E: Chile vs Canada 03:30 Telemundo fuboTV Group F: China v Zambia 4 a.m. Unavailable Group G: Sweden and Australia 04:30 NBCSN fuboTV Group E: Japan v Great Britain 6.30 a.m. Unavailable Group F: Netherlands vs Brazil 7 am universe fuboTV Group G: New Zealand vs USA 07:30 NBCSN, Telemundo fuboTV

Tuesday July 27 (group stage, third round)

corresponding to time (Eastern time) tv channels Sink Group G: New Zealand vs Sweden 4 a.m. Unavailable Group G: America v Australia 4 a.m. American network, Telemundo fuboTV Group E: Chile vs Japan 7 am universe fuboTV Group E: Canada and Great Britain 7 am Unavailable Group F: Netherlands and China 07:30 Unavailable Group F: Brazil vs Zambia 07:30 Telemundo fuboTV

Friday July 30 (Quarter-finals)

corresponding to time (Eastern time) tv channels Sink QF 1: E2 against F2 4 a.m. NBCSN fuboTV QF 2: E1 against F3 / G3 Five in the morning will be announced later fuboTV QF 3: G1 against E3 / F3 6 o’clock in the morning NBCSN fuboTV QF 4: F1 against G2 7 am NBCSN (8 pm-9pm) fuboTV

Monday August 2 (semi-final)

corresponding to time (Eastern time) tv channels Sink Semi-final 1: Winner 1 in QF vs Winner 4 in QF 4 a.m. American network fuboTV Semi-final 2: QF Winner 2 vs. QF 3 winner 7 am American network fuboTV

Thursday August 5 (gold and bronze medal games)

corresponding to time tv channels Sink Bronze: Losers in the semi-finals 4 a.m. American network fuboTV silver Gold: The winners of the semi-finals 10 p.m. American network fuboTV

Women’s Olympic football: tournament format

The women’s football tournament begins with a group stage in which four of the twelve teams are eliminated. The other eight advance to the quarter-finals and the start of the round of 16.

Group stage: The 12 teams are split into groups E, F and G to avoid confusion with the AD men’s championship groups. The top two teams from each group advance automatically, as well as the top two teams to third place.

The group stage awards three points for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss. The teams are ranked by points (including the best teams in third place), with the first break being the goal difference and goals scored in that order. If the teams are still tied after the second tie-break, there is Other predefined criteria.

Knockout rounds: The top eight teams will advance to the fixed-chip round of 16, individual elimination, starting with the quarter-finals, then to the semi-finals and finally to the medal matches.