Data agency adjusts prognosis: much less Olympic gold for the Netherlands | sport

Sports Data Office Gracenote by Nielsen revised its forecasts significantly downwards. The Netherlands won not ten, but only six gold medals. And again eleven times silver and three times bronze. In total, TeamNL will win more medals than previously forecast on November 24 last year.

Compared to Gracenote’s forecast on October 27, 100 days before the Games start, the Netherlands even lost six gold medals. It would be relay gold for short track speed skaters, short track speed skater Suzanne Schulting over 500 meters, speed skater Ireen Wüst over 1,500 meters and Patrick Roest over 5,000 meters. In addition, the data agency also believes that Irene Schouten will not win gold in the mass start and that the skaters in the team pursuit will not win the Olympic title either.

Thomas Krol reached gold in Gracenote’s prediction in the 1000m. He replaces reigning world champion Kai Verbij, who is now estimated to be silver. Krol was already tipped to be the gold winner in the 1,500 meters.

According to the data agency, Suzanne Schulting is currently the best short track star in the world and with opportunities in three individual distances and in the relay team still one of the potential stars of the Games. Gracenote still esteems him on several gold medals.

The latest predictions are that the Netherlands will win around 20 or more medals for the third consecutive Winter Games. In the forecast for November there were still 19 and in October 21. At the previous Winter Games (Pyeongchang 2018), the Netherlands finished fifth with eight gold, six silver and six medals. bronze.

Norway leads the expected medal rankings with 45 medals, followed by athletes from Russia (32), Germany (25) and the United States (22).