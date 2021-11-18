Daniel Schmidt (STVV) also wants to keep zero against Antwerp: “Important to strengthen our confidence in possession of the ball” | Football 1A

football 1A“Anti-football”, he sounded last week in the AFAS stadium. Against KV Mechelen, STVV was indeed mainly limited to defending, but the three welcome points – with a clean sheet – came to Limburg. On Sunday, STVV can make another attempt to keep zero at home against Antwerp.











In Haspengouw, they are looking forward to Sunday’s game against Antwerp in a calm manner. The victory against KV Mechelen visibly pleased the men of coach Bernd Hollerbach, who did not lose contact with the first eight. Eighth Anderlecht is only on three points.

It had been a while since STVV had been able to submit a clean sheet. The last time was September 13 against Beerschot (0-1). A boost for goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt and by extension the entire Truiense defense, which promises to be stronger and stronger. The Lavalée – Teixeira – Leistner trio have their affairs in order, with Hasioka and Cacace on the wings, they make it difficult for any opponent. “Not only did we keep a clean sheet, but we also didn’t miss out on almost nothing,” said the Japanese goalkeeper after the game. “We have formed a good block, I hope we can keep that zero more often now.”

During the international break, Hollerbach must not have missed too many boys. Jonathan Buatu (Angola), Liberato Cacace (New Zealand), Keo Boets (Belgium U19), Mathias Delorge and Arnaud Dony (Belgium U18) were the only ones to spend last week elsewhere. The preparations for the match against Antwerp went well. “We mainly used the long ball against KV Mechelen, but now it’s important to build up our confidence in possession as well,” said Schmidt.

5 of 21

It is doubtful that STVV will receive the ball much next Sunday. Antwerp is quite second. They entered the international break with a victory against Anderlecht (2-0), even if Brian Priske’s training has weakened a bit in recent weeks. The loss of points against Zulte Waregem, the elimination of the cup against KVC Westerlo and the blame in the Europa League are irrefutable proof of this. Can STVV take advantage of this and finally change this poor 5 out of 21 on Stayen?

Read also : more football 1A