Daniel Ricciardo hasn’t been well lately. Since his time at McLaren, Badger consistently losing to young dog Lando Norris.

Even after a major rule change, the eight-time Grand Prix winner couldn’t make up the difference. As a welcome diversion from his lack of success, Ricciardo devoted himself to developing a television series based on his beloved sport.

Screenwriter Wanted

The series conforms to The Hollywood Reporter still at a very early stage, but we know that it will in no way be a documentary. There’s still a lot of searching for a screenwriter to write the half-hour episodes together.

The show will air on the Hulu streaming service, one of many brands under the Disney umbrella. Other sound names involved in the project are production companies ABC Signature and Lionsgate Television. Ricciardo follows the example of Lewis Hamilton, who is working with Brad Pitt on an F1 film for Apple TV.

America first, then Japan

Unfortunately for Dutch DannyRic fans, the series finale will not be broadcast live. Hulu is only available in the United States and Japan. Given Ricciardo’s undiminished popularity in the United States, this is not surprising in itself.

You can only access the streaming service through a VPN. This means nothing to you ? No problem! Luckily, you’ll have plenty of time to figure out how it works, because it’ll be a while before we get to see Daniel on the small screen.