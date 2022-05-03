Daniel Ricciardo Honest About Netflix’s Drive to Survive: ‘They’re Adding Fuel to the Fire’

Eight-time race winner Daniel Ricciardo agrees with Max Verstappen in his review of Drive to Survive. The Australian also sees the creators of the docuseries looking for the edge of reality in the battle for ratings.

It’s a hot topic within the Formula 1, Drive to Survive docuseries. Drivers and crew chiefs agree the series is attracting many new fans for the sport, especially from the United States. Yet there are also criticisms of the way the images are put together. For example, makers would seek too much sensation that is not there or would magnify rivalries. This would give a bad image of reality and not all drivers are interested in this. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen had previously indicated that he did not want to compete in the series precisely for this reason.

The article continues below the video

Oil on the fire

Ricciardo can agree with the Dutchman’s criticism, he says in The daily show† “Let me say first there’s a lot of drama in sports. And there’s also real rivalries and such,” the Aussie replies when asked if Netflix has pulled everything from its thumb. The McLaren driver understands that the series has to sell. He continues, “But I think in the Netflix show they add fuel to the fire and other than that there was enough drama. They take it to the next level.”

Popularity in the United States

The 32-year-old Australian cannot ignore the success of the series and what it brings to Formula 1. so it’s getting more and more,” he says of the popularity. Something he didn’t foresee in America a few years ago is happening. “People recognize me, want to chat and wish me luck,” he concludes.

F1 targets America

The series is experiencing unprecedented success in the United States. Formula 1 will race in Miami this weekend. Something that probably wouldn’t have been realistic without the show. In addition to the race in Miami, Formula 1 will travel to the second Grand Prix of America later this year at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. From next year, the third race on American soil will also be on the calendar. The match in Las Vegas will also be on the program.