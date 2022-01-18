Dancing drones replace fireworks – Sign+ Magazine

Annual fireworks can go in the trash. Sydney proved equally spectacular with drones for the first five days of the new year with the Elevate SkyShow.

Some 500 drones ensured to revive the imagination of visitors from January 1 to 5. With advanced technology, art and First Nations history, a whole new form of nighttime entertainment has been created.

flying pixels

Drones danced across the sky to a soundtrack composed by artist Dobby. Supported by powerful orchestral sounds, energetic rhythms and native language. The drones served as flying pixels animating an authentic story of Greater Sydney, paying homage to the ancient wisdom of the Eora people, the beauty of Australian wildlife and the Sydney summer experience.

To deliver this stunning spectacle over Sydney Harbour, AGB Events partnered with Australian drone consultancy Mirragin and drone experts Intel. “The innovation brought by the use of drones is really exciting,” said AGB Events CEO Anthony Bastic. “Drones are environmentally friendly. You can create and tell a story with it. The possibilities are limitless. Drones really are the future of big events.

light projections

To create the perfect scene over Sydney’s beautiful bay, Mandylights were brought in to beautify Sydney’s night sky with striking light projections, programming sixty mBeam projectors from multiple locations around the harbour. Intel brought specialist drivers from Germany, the United States and Finland to Australia specifically for the programming. “The partnership was a first for Sydney and resulted in something special,” says Bastic. “Linking the technologies and applying them to outdoor public events dramatically improves the audience experience and will certainly set a benchmark for future Australian events.”