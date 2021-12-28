Dallas defeats Washington after winning NFC East title

After the Dallas Cowboys steal the entire soul of the Washington football team, that sound is that of him falling to the ground. The final score was actually much worse than stated). Those wondering if the Cowboys would be cut off the gas ahead of the NFC East kickoff on Sunday night were sadly misunderstood, with head coach Mike McCarthy confirming his team had big goals and were the first to appear in the Super Bowl. NFC seed n ° 1.

By eliminating the WFT, the Cowboys were number one in the conference. There’s only one game left for the Green Bay Packers, who finished second and first – and they’re unlikely to make a mistake in their last two games of the regular season. For Washington it’s a very different picture as they heal their wounds and try to figure out how to end this season on a high note if they can.

The Cowboys kicked out Washington with surgical precision, and a day after Christmas Ron Rivera and his hapless men were able to start making their 2022 wishlists because Santa Claus gave them coal in 2021.

If this is the version of the Cowboys entering the playoffs, be careful.

Why did the Cowboys win?

They can only describe the rematch with a division rival as a snuff movie. It was euthanasia at all three stages of football, and Washington saw its playoff hopes buried in the hands of the Cowboys in spectacular fashion. In the first half alone, Prescott set the stadium on fire with 320 passing yards, four touchdowns, no saves, 142.6 passers and 21 rushing yards in four attempts, and one of his touchdowns is went to Terence Steel. Absence of All-Pro Tyrone Smith. Two interceptions, three sacks and a defensive touchdown from DiMarcus Lawrence in the first half led to 42-7 for the third quarter.

It wasn’t all that different in the second half, as the Cowboys offense heated up a bit, but the special teams division heated up. At the end of the third quarter, after one of Washington’s many dropouts, Corey Clement ran again, breaking through the point defense and landing on Dallas’ blocked third ball, and rookie defensive lineman Sancy Colston the recovered for a second Cowboys touchdown. I got one of the bonds blocked in 2021.

Arguably, narcotics determine tastes for dance music, playing for the WFT, and for almost two months now, it’s not just a matter of time. They went out.

Why did Washington lose?

In Week 16, they found out the hard way that the Cowboys hadn’t let go of the gas, even though they had already won the NFC East crown before kick-off. After a random new start for the Cowboys charge on the first stage of Scrimmage, Taylor Heinke retired for his first assist, which was blown in by Trevan Dix for the 11th stoppage of his historic season. Doug Prescott took to the field with Mulligan and found Ezekiel Elliott for a 5-yard touchdown, and things got worse for Washington from there.

After another miss from Heinicke & Co., Prescott and CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, Ron Rivera used the big plays before the Cowboys found Dalton Schultz for a second touchdown on the field. Apparently, however, Lawrence remembered a friendly run with Prescott and decided what defense was needed to get into the final zone. So Lawrence reflected on what Randy Gregory did in Washington in Week 14, but added points, returning a pass from Heineke and then intercepting it, putting him in the final zone to take a three-way lead for create touchdowns for the Cowboys. Quarterly.

As backup quarterback Cooper Rush landed on the field just before the fourth quarter, head coach Mike McCarthy couldn’t begin to read a reputation on the field. The good news for Rivera is that the Cowboys will no longer be able to hurt his team in 2021.

Turning point

Dix set the tone with his interception early on, but Lawrence confirmed the WFT understood it was vandalism.

Game of thrones

For a fat man, nothing comes first – nothing.

There is no party like the TD party

“You get a touch down …[and] You get a touchdown… ”- Jane Slater of the NFL Network

And after

The Cowboys will continue their winning streak in a crucial NFC game against the waning Arizona Cardinals as Washington heads east in hopes of not being defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles.