Cyclocross World Championships on Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock

Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock are scheduled for the 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville (United States). Their Alpecin-Fenix ​​and INEOS Grenadiers teams let us know The last news. Wout van Aert does not yet know if he will lead the world championship.

“This has not been discussed yet, for the simple reason that we assume that we will participate in this World Cup with Mathieu,” said sporting director Christoph Roodhooft of Alpecin-Fenix. “I don’t really see why we should drop this. Of course, it’s a bit of an ambitious movement. But I don’t think Mathieu has ever reached a point in his career where he can just suppress these things. […] For the moment, a cancellation is not on the agenda.

Tom pidcock

Pidcock will also be present on January 30, 2022 in the United States, confirms his trainer Kurt Bogaerts. “With life and well-being, Tom races the World Cup because we see it as an international sport and a young rider like him needs to be able to cope with the conditions. Of course, it’s easier to combine a cyclo-cross world championship in Belgium with the classic road spring than a world championship in the United States. But that’s inevitably part of it, ”explains Bogaerts.

“Tom also realizes very well that cyclocross has brought him to his current level. He therefore shows respect for this sport. And for the competition she trains all winter. It would enhance the discipline if Wout, Mathieu and Tom both started at Fayetteville, ”explains the INEOS coach. Pidcock is set to enter the pitch for the first time on the weekend of December 4 (Boom) and December 5 (Antwerp).

Wout van Aert

For Wout van Aert, the classic spring is a big goal in 2022. Jumbo-Visma has significantly strengthened the squad and wants to score, but his exact schedule is not yet known. “We will really need the next two months to come up with concrete and well-defined plans. We will be making the final decisions about his cyclocross activities very soon, “said sporting director Merijn Zeeman. Then it will also become clear whether Van Aert will travel to America and compete in the World Cup.