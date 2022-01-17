Cyclo-cross riders Sausage and Ronhaar will not participate in the Hoogerheide World Cup

Annemarie Worst and Pim Ronhaar are absent from the Dutch cyclo-cross squad which will travel to the United States next week for the World Cup on European soil. This is the closing cross of the World Cup in Hoogerheide. Sausage, good for money at the last two World Cups, will ride another cross at Hamme in Belgium on Saturday. This is also what Pim Ronhaar, the title holder with promises, does.

The other World Cup participants show up in Hoogerheide, having mostly missed last Sunday’s World Cup cross in Flamanville, France. The men are Lars van der Haar and Corné van Kessel, the latter was present in the Normandy coastal town and finished seventh. On the women’s side, with the exception of Worst, all the tops are present, including World Cup winner Lucinda Brand and Denise Betsema. Fem van Empel, who claimed his second World Cup victory on Sunday, and Puck Pieterse are also competing in the cross country at Hoogerheide, after which they board the plane two days later. “Sportingly, there are perhaps fewer challenges than in other years, but it’s always nice to go to a World Cup with a good result and a good feeling. It gives you confidence,” said the coach. national Gerben de Knegt, which has eleven men. and women: fourteen women selected for the competition in Hoogerheide.