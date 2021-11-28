Cyberpunk 2077 Steam User Ratings Soar

Does the watch have to tell you how shitty Cyberpunk 2077 was about a year ago when the game first came out? Probably not, but any criticism deserves some nuance. On PC, the game was half as bad as, for example, on last-gen consoles, but this version also had a lot of problems. Meanwhile, developer CD Projekt Red has done a lot of work and this is reflected in user reviews on Steam, as rpg is now getting “very positive” reviews.

As mentioned, the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 has managed to stay out of the crosshairs of critics over the past year or so. The game was rated “Mostly Positive” by gamers on Steam over the past year, but has since skyrocketed to “Very Positive”. This is likely due to a hefty discount of around 50% that the game sold on Steam last week. This has likely resulted in gamers giving the game the benefit of the doubt and giving it a try. De Wacht can agree with this increase in reviews, as he also noticed that Cyberpunk 2077 is now a great RPG, despite the game’s various flaws. CD Projekt Red has already announced that the next-gen update is on the way. for the start of next year, so let’s hope this update makes the game even more enjoyable!