Custom ROM brings Android 13 to Samsung Galaxy S7, S8 and Note 8

Xda developer Ivan Meler has create custom android 13 rom for Samsung Galaxy S7, S8 and note 8. This is a development version of LineageOS 20.0, based on Android 13.

Meler uploaded the ROMs last week, but they seem surprisingly stable for a first build. Wifi, bluetooth, sound, GPS and fingerprint reader are all working normally. Only the storage encryption does not work yet, as does the Note 8’s camera.



Android 13 (LineageOS 20.0) on an S8.

Android 13 was released last month for Google Pixel devices and a number of Oppo smartphones. However, most smartphone owners will have to wait a bit longer for the update, if their phone is already eligible. In Samsung’s case, the Galaxy S10 Lite appears to be the “oldest” device to be upgraded.

For S7, S8 and Note 8, you will have to settle for these custom roms. If the device is your “daily driver”, it is advisable to wait a bit longer until the official release of LineageOS 20.0; assuming historical release dates, it will be around April next year. Flashing custom roms obviously comes with risks.

