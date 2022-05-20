For the book, he interviewed urban sociologist Sharon Jookin, who did extensive research on developments in New York, but spent six months in Amsterdam ten years ago. Jukin expresses his astonishment at the important role played by the Amsterdam Municipality in the genocide of the city of Javastrat in the east of Amsterdam. In this way, Turkish supermarkets and telephone shops were slowly but surely replaced by shops that could buy lounge and mugs with hip bars and dried flowers. “Initially, these new businesses operate in conjunction with the original stores, but after a while the new points hit; they redefine the environment to suit their own needs and interests.

Van Gogh photographed empty shops, asphalt cracks, tent camps on the sidewalk, expensive cars and shiny skyscrapers still under construction. Of all the people who come into the picture, none seem to be relaxed or comfortable. They stand, walk or sit and sleep between the tight arms of a bench, their cheeks resting on their chests and their backs bent. A few are curled up in a cardboard box, or stretched over asphalt. Public space seems utterly hostile to anyone who can not afford a taxi or private car – there is a clear line between winners and losers. Urban geographer Cody Hochstenbach, interviewed by Van Hoek, reminds us that the design of public space plays a key role in the process of colonization. This is not just the case in a car-based city like LA: According to Hochstenbach, individuals who make decisions about the layout and development of a city do not always pay attention to the needs of low-income groups. Around the world, city governments and Urban developers They have to ask themselves: how to create a public space that is welcoming to all?