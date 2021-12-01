Current gen upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 and the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are on track



Recently CD Projekt RED to know, to know that the current gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have been postponed until 2022 to give the team more time to deliver the highest quality upgrades possible. It is expected to release the current generation Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade in the first quarter of 2022.

After this release, the upgrade to the current generation of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released, which is slated for optimization in the second quarter of 2022. Unfortunately, no specific date has yet been announced. This good news However, the development of both titles is on track to reach the target release windows in 2022.

With the release of the current gen upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077, there will also be a major update to the game across all platforms. The current version of Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for free to game owners. It will also be possible to purchase a standalone version of the current generation.

The same goes for the upgrade to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which includes additional content based on the Netlfix series of the same name, which will see its second season later this year.