Since this year, CRV has entered into a strategic partnership with the Irish breeding organization BullWise. This new company will be the main distributor of CRV bull semen in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

BullWise will offer bulls from CRV New Zealand’s breeding program, which focuses on breeding cows that can perform well on pasture farms. They are pure New Zealand Friesians and Jerseys as well as crosses between these breeds. In addition, BullWise will select bulls from CRV’s European and American Holstein breeding program and the breeding programs of Fleckvieh and MRIJ.

CRV sees Ireland and Northern Ireland as attractive growth markets for genetics. Irish and Northern Irish dairy farmers are showing a growing interest in farming based on sustainability. According to Elise van der Wulp, Global Director of Marketing and Export at CRV, BullWise and CRV share a common mission. “We want to help breeders raise trouble-free, efficient cows they love to work with and get the most out of their business operations.”