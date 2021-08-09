Cruel Summer is an addictive drama series from the creators of The Sinner

The series will be available from August 6. Cruel summer on Amazon Prime Video. The creators of the hit series the fisherman with Jessica Biel, imagine an addicting teen series that gets 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Once you start, you can’t stop. Read the series review here Cruel summer.

Jeanette Turner and Kate Wallis

The series takes place over three summers in 1993, 94 and 95 in a quiet Texas town. Kate, a beautiful and popular teenager, is missing. Soon after, a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet, awkward aberration into the most popular girl in town, ultimately becoming America’s most despised person.

The cast of the series ‘Cruel Summer’

Reviews on Gids.tv:

Cruel summer is an excellent and special series. The story takes place over three different years. Each episode passes several times on the same day, but in a different year. You see the changes over time and so the story takes a different turn each time. A true psychological thriller in a 90’s atmosphere with a magnificent soundtrack and a solid cast. The transformations over the years are impressive with two fantastic actresses Chiara Aurelia and Olivia Holt in the lead role. The addiction factor is very high and you want to know how it ends. Four stars.

To throw

Next to Chiara Aurélia (Fear Street: 1978) in Olivia Holt (series Spider Man are also Andrea Anders (Ted lasso), Froy Gutierrez (Teen wolf) and Nathaniel Ashton (Return Rotate) in this series. This production is directed by Bert V. Royal (Easy).

