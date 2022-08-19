August 19, 2022 This weekend (August 20-21) European roads will be busy again due to (mainly recurring) holiday traffic.

Forecast France

On Saturday, there will be a lot of people in France due to the return of traffic. Peak attendance is between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. He will be particularly busy on: A6 Lyon-Beaune, A7 Orange-Lyon, AT 8 Nice-Aix en Provence.

Forecast Germany

In Germany it is very crowded due to the recurring public holiday traffic on Friday afternoon, Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon. The most behind is on: A1/A7 near Hamburg, A3 Würzburg – Frankfurt – Cologne, A7 Füussen – Ulm – Würzburg, AT 8 Salzburg – Munich. The number road works (+900) cause additional delays.

Forecast Austria

Saturday will be busy mainly due to the return of holiday traffic and visitors from Moto GP Spielberg (about 30 km from Graz). The roads traveled this weekend are: A4 Vienna – Budapest, A10 Villach – Salzburg, A11 Ljubljana – Karawanken Tunnel – Villach, A13/A12 Brenner Pass – Innsbruck – Kufstein.

Until September 11, the knp. Inntal (A8/A93), the A10 in Salzburgerland and the A12/A13 in Tyrol checked. In summer there is driving bans. Through traffic is not allowed on the main road during and around the weekend to avoid traffic jams.

Forecast Switzerland

In Switzerland it is busy on Saturdays and Sundays mainly due to return traffic, but also due to departing holiday traffic. The biggest bottleneck is, in both directions, the Saint-Gothard tunnel in A2 Basel – Chiasso.

Forecast Italy

Saturday and Sunday will be very crowded in Italy due to mainly recurring traffic during the holidays, especially on the A22 Verona – Brenner Pass.

Follow on Twitter (@ANWBEuropa) current European traffic information

