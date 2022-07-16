Holidaymakers in Switzerland driving on the A2 towards the Gotthard tunnel should expect a delay of one and a half hours. In addition, it is busy on the A11 in Austria towards Slovenia. The delay on the way to the Karawankentunnel is about 45 minutes.

Schiphol problems

Many people are also on the road in Italy. There are traffic jams at various places on the A22 from Bolzano to Verona and the additional journey time is approximately 45 minutes. On the A14 between Bologna and Rimini, the delay is one and a half hours.

It is expected that it may be busier during holiday weeks than in other years as more people drive. For example, they want to avoid the crowds at Schiphol.