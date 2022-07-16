Crowds in Europe due to holiday traffic: 1h30 wait for the Gotthard tunnel
For example, it is busy on the A7 between Lyon and Avignon in France. The delay there is around an hour and a half, reports the ANWB.
Holidaymakers in Switzerland driving on the A2 towards the Gotthard tunnel should expect a delay of one and a half hours. In addition, it is busy on the A11 in Austria towards Slovenia. The delay on the way to the Karawankentunnel is about 45 minutes.
Schiphol problems
Many people are also on the road in Italy. There are traffic jams at various places on the A22 from Bolzano to Verona and the additional journey time is approximately 45 minutes. On the A14 between Bologna and Rimini, the delay is one and a half hours.
It is expected that it may be busier during holiday weeks than in other years as more people drive. For example, they want to avoid the crowds at Schiphol.
The ANWB previously advised not to leave too early:
Many people are expected throughout the weekend. In Germany, it is active around Hamburg, Munich and Salzburg. There are also many roadworks.
Free North Region
These are also causing a lot of delay in Liège, Belgium. Work is underway on the E25 which means the road is closed in both directions.
The holidays in the Northern region have also started in the Netherlands. Schools in the Center region have been closed for a week. For children in the south of the Netherlands, summer vacation starts next week.
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”