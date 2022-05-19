Crowdfunding to send bowlers to the World Games

Julianadorp – Bowlers Denise Blankenzee and Samantha Greiner are cleared to travel to the World Games in the United States. Great news, but it also brings a challenge, as the national association does not have the financial means to pay for the trip. The ladies hope to raise the necessary amount through crowdfunding.

After two years of confinement, the message has suddenly come that the ladies have qualified for the World Games 2022, the Olympic portal! For a long time it was unclear how the placement would be determined, finally the results of 2018 turned out to be in the lead. Anyway: “We are very proud to be able to compete on this big stage with the top of the world”, said the bowlers. The World Games are held in Birmingham, USA. The bowling event will be played from June 8-11. A total of 16 countries are participating.

The union, the FBN, cannot afford the trip. “We, players Denise Blankenzee & Samantha Greiner and coach Mariska van den Bos, have to do it entirely ourselves, including transporting the bowling balls.” The ticket costs, including the transport of the ball, amount to more than 1000 euros per person. “Because we also have to play the European Women’s Championships in Denmark in August (and our sport at the highest level costs a lot of money anyway), we ask for your support to cover the cost of our tickets. airplane.”

Support

“If you help us, we will keep you informed of our sporting adventure during (the preparation) of the World Games. For contributions over 500 euros, we are happy to discuss how we can give something back in the form of visibility and/or organizing a clinic.

Click here for crowdfunding