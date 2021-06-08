Crowdfunding campaign to renovate the consistory hall of the Lutheran Church

The consistory hall of the Lutheran church is in need of renovation. Photo: Lutheran Church

The Lutheran Church of Haddingestraat has launched a crowdfunding campaign to renovate the Consistory Hall in the church building. The action is now starting to gain momentum.

“The Consistory Hall is located at the front of the building,” says Betty Knigge of the Lutheran Church. “The space was used as the boardroom of the church. Today, it serves as a dressing room and office. Nothing has happened to this space for a long time. Recently, thanks to the Kickstart Fund, we were able to improve the ventilation and hygiene of this space by restoring, among other things, the old hinged rose window. But the furnishings and fixtures also need a facelift.

“The tenants of the property are committed”

The target amount is set at 4,400 euros. “We have now raised almost 1,000 euros. It’s going really well. It also surprised us a bit. This is a crowdfunding campaign by Voor De Kunst. “This means that if the target amount is not reached within 32 days, the people who donated will get their money back. Of course, we hope that we will reach the target amount. The various tenants of our building are also committed to it. Members of the Haydn Youth String Orchestra, the HJSO, have made CDs available, a ukulele lesson is given and there are free tickets to the Luthers Bach Ensemble.

Cultural place

The space that will be approached is approximately sixteen square meters. “If you were to walk into this room now, you would see some old chairs. We want to make this presentable again so that we can also rent the space. And it is important. The Lutheran Church is an important cultural place in the city and we are very keen to remain the central place for northern music.

You will find more information on the crowdfunding campaign on this page.