Our country has never had a representative in the world crossfit championship in the United States. But this summer, they are suddenly two. Jelle Hoste and Manon Angonese were the first man and first woman to qualify in European qualifying last weekend.

The CrossFit Games in the United States are the sports world championship that combines fitness with athletics, endurance and gymnastics. On every continent, qualifying determines who can fill the coveted places at the World Cup. Jelle Hoste, our number 1 in crossfit, clinched her ticket to Wisconsin in the United States this weekend in the semi-finals in Berlin. After a good fourth place, the 27-year-old can compete with the top, mainly made up of Americans.

First for Belgium



“The first eleven Europeans pass,” says Hoste. “So, with my fourth place, I still had something left. For now, I haven’t yet realized that I can go to the World Cup. I’m also the first Belgian to succeed in modern crossfit and that makes me very proud.” The qualifications consisted of seven tests or practice sessions. “You can actually compare it to a heptathlon. Every workout you have to do strength and endurance exercises against the clock.” Hoste dominated three of the practice sessions.

Winning the World Cup will be difficult, but I will choose my tests to show myself

He even passed the fifth test in record time. No crossfit athlete in the world has done better in qualifying. “We had to lift a weight from the ground above the head eight times in one motion, like the snatches in weightlifting. Then we had to run another 800 meters on a treadmill and for this combined workout, it didn’t hurt me. only took three minutes.” Hoste laughs.

Manon Angonese becomes the first Belgian woman at the World Cup



In 2019, Carmen Bosmans was present at the World Cup, but then it was a different time. Hoste is the first Belgian man at the World Cup in the sport’s current professional format (qualifying was online and the level was not that high), Manon Angonese the first Belgian woman. The 30-year-old finished seventh in qualifying and is also cleared to go to the world top in the United States. She also barely knew how to handle her emotions. “It’s the result of years of hard work, failures, doubts, sacrifices, growth, happy encounters and unhappy encounters,” she wrote on Instagram. “See you at Madison. (keep reading under IG post)

Europe is coming



The World Cup will take place in early August. Hoste: “I can show some ambition there. It will be difficult for sure because the world championship consists of more training over five days. Winning will be difficult, but picking a try here and there to shine should be possible .” “Americans are the best crossfitters, but Europeans have started to catch up. Last year a European was also in the top five and this year I have already noticed that the level is higher again.”