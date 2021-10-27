Exactly one month after the bloody elections in Germany, the Bundestag presented itself to the rest of the country on Tuesday. The German parliament is younger, more feminine and more diverse than before, but its unbridled growth has been criticized.











‘XXL Bundestag [moet] fuses! 500 people’s representatives are enough, “the German Taxpayers Federation protested on Monday. The German Bundestag has 40 additional representatives compared to the previous period. And that costs additional taxes. If you take a look at the reshuffle of the German parliament in Berlin, you will see a clash between the generations. On the one hand, there are the newcomers, young people in their twenties, who are making their debuts in the political arena, while on the other, the experienced veterans, born in WWII and raised under the regime. of the GDR, are left behind.

At 23, Emilia Johanna Fester is the youngest member of the German Bundestag. For the next four years she will represent the Greens, the party currently in coalition talks with the liberal FDP and the narrow winner of last month’s election, the social-democratic SPD. Alexander Gauland (80) of the right-wing populist Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) is the absolute nesting of the peloton.

Nestor Alexander Gauland van of the Right-wing Populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) (pictured left). © REUTERS



736 representatives of the people

A total of 736 German parliamentarians were installed on Tuesday, including 480 men and 256 women. They come from eight different parties. Never before have so many German politicians sat in the Bundestag and thanks to the current electoral system this number can only increase in the next election. This time, Die Linke managed to stay in parliament, even though the 5% electoral threshold was not reached. The left-wing populist party faction has no less than 39 members. They are elected directly by the German voter.

As a parliamentarian with the most years of service, Wolfgang Schäuble (79) had the honor of opening the 20th Bundestag. The outgoing president of the German parliament called for a change in the electoral law. More Germans, both inside and outside politics, agree. Schäuble (CDU) handed the hammer to SPD member Bärbel Bas. The 53-year-old Social Democrat, who has been in parliament since 2009, was elected by an overwhelming majority.

Schäuble, who has been active as a parliamentarian since 1972, does not want to stop. Even after the electoral debacle in which the CDU lost to the SPD, he remains a member of the Bundestag.

Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). © AFP



