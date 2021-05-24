KPN warns of a new mode of fraud. This happens with the FluBot malware. Cybercriminals attempt to recover data via SMS and thus defraud people. This mainly concerns text messages that appear to come from parcel deliverers.

Android phones are particularly vulnerable to this form of malware. Many phones have now been infected with FluBot in various countries, such as Spain and England. Victims receive a text message that appears to have been sent by a package driver, courier, or store. The message seems real. The shipper declares that the recipient can click on a link to see the ‘Track and Trace’ code of the order, or reports that the package is delayed and the status can be viewed through the link. The text message contains a link to what is known as the “tracking code” or to a package deliverer’s website. Do not click on this link!

Mimic applications

Click on the link to install malware on your phone. For example, by installing a fake parcel delivery app that looks real. This allows cybercriminals to see what apps are on the phone and imitate those apps. Cybercriminals also steal all kinds of personal information, such as passwords or bank details, through the app. It can also happen that FluBot infects other people through the contact list. FluBot can therefore cause a lot of problems. Therefore, do not click on the link in these text messages and be more attentive to FluBot malware, according to KPN advice.

iPhone

Although FluBot seems to focus mainly on Android, iOS users can also receive these SMS messages. Installation of malware does not occur on iOS devices. But anyone who clicks on the link will end up on a phishing website. Here an attempt is made to steal Apple credentials. That’s why the advice is not to just click on links.

Those who have done so can only remove the malware by resetting the phone to factory settings.

KPN recommends installing the official apps of mail order companies and delivery services, which can be obtained through Google Play. Then it is safe to check where an ordered package is located.