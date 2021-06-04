[cricket]VCC’er Logan van Beek signs professional contract with Derbyshire

Voorburg CC all-rounder and international Logan van Beek accepted an offer from the English county of Derbyshire to participate in Vitality Blast, a small game of cricket (Twenty20), for more than a month.

Van Beek is no stranger to the Derbys; he will play there in 2019. He finds it annoying to have to leave VCC temporarily, but is very happy to be able to be active at this high level: “It’s great that I have the chance to play for Derbyshire again. In 2019, we had a great season. My ambition is to be the day of the final again soon; one of the best cricket experiences of my life.

a

VCC President Kobus Nel: “Logan’s temporary absence is a huge loss for Voorburg CC, but a great opportunity for him which we wholeheartedly support.

Van Beek is already the fourth VCC player in four years to be approached for a professional contract. Quick pitcher Brandon Glover signed with Northamptonshire in 2019. Bas de Leede played for a year in London with MCC Young Cricketers until the crown and Brexit were out of business. Legspinner Philippe Boissevain was to accompany Bas in 2020, but this did not happen for the reasons already mentioned.

In the New Zealand Twenty20 competition, Logan van Beek was the third most successful pitcher with thirteen wickets. He kept his best bowling tricks for the final (won by his team), 3 for 28 against the Canterbury Kings. He beats New Zealand at 8 with an average of 61 points.