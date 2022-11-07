Cricketers go straight to T20 World Cup for first time
With their breakthrough performances at the T20 World Cup in Australia, Dutch cricketers have qualified directly for the next World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies and the United States in 2024. So far, the Netherlands were still dependent on qualifying tournaments and preliminary rounds.
Orange ended the T20 World Cup with a surprising win over South Africa. The Dutch prevailed in Adelaide 158-145 to hold Africa’s top team out of the semi-finals. With the victory of Pakistan over Bangladesh and India over Zimbabwe, the Orange team finished fourth in the group. This place gives right to a direct qualification, reports the association of cricket KNCB.
The cricketers won the World Cup group stage of the United Arab Emirates and Namibia and thus qualified for the second round, in which the best countries entered. The Orange team lost to renowned cricketing nations Bangladesh, India and Pakistan but then won against Zimbabwe on Wednesday. The national team closed the World Cup with a blow against South Africa.
After the lost draw, the Dutch started to strike and got a high score of 158 points. Stephan Myburgh (37 years old), Tom Cooper (35 years old) and Colin Ackermann (41 years old not released) have largely contributed to this. South Africa then found themselves locked out of 145 runs. Pakistan took advantage of the Dutch stunt and advanced to the semi-finals with India. New Zealand and England advance from the other group.
