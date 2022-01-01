Engels krekel Cross the threshold until 2022 with absolute uncertainty. 2021 was the year the English game had high expectations, and on the men’s side it has already fallen completely.

Three test wins in Asia on February 9 started off optimistically, but nothing came of it afterwards; Defeat against India, a summer test with only one victory, then a hot round in Australia. Temporary, side T20 World Cup not wonlike a lot of injuries.

Hundreds have arrived and have been critically acclaimed success; He ruined the men’s summer program, but the women’s championship was a victory. European Central Bank Bodies work over time to make sure there is no second season syndrome.

Throw in a crisis of racism inflamed by courage Azeem RafiqAnd it was truly a year to remember for all the wrong reasons.

The bottom line is that the CEO Tom harrisonCricket manager Ashley giles, coach and elected Chris Silverwood And the test captain Joe root They can all jump or be fired before the end of the first month of the year. The European Central Bank no longer has a president in this post either.

But the show continues. The English men’s T20s play in the Caribbean in January and test there in March. In the summer, England will play New Zealand, India and South Africa in seven Tests, as well as the Netherlands, India and South Africa in white ball cricket.

winter? The T20 World Cup in Australia, passes to Pakistan for the T20 then to Tests, to South Africa and Bangladesh for the white ball, plus New Zealand for the red ball. Madness, a lot. If the players, who moved from column to column during the pandemic, aren’t really broke – and some certainly are – they’ll be the end of it all.

Fortunately, women’s football should once again offer something to love. Rather than fiddling with endless contracts, the year kicks off with some top-level competition with The Ashes, then England’s defense of the ODI World Cup they won at home in 2017. It’s happening in New Zealand and takes the form of a poetic event that can This is another giant leap in women’s football.

The story continues

There’s also the inclusion of cricket in the 2022 Commonwealth Games to look forward to. England will be one of eight women’s teams in the T20 tournament, with all matches played at Edgbaston in late July and early August.

For the ECB, things are likely to get worse before they improve, both on and off the pitch. The male test team is in decline, but not for lack of talent; There are plenty of empowered youngsters in England, many of whom get involved in T20 competitions, while others are denied a chance through the district system which has been horribly relaxed by the authorities.

In 2022 another toll looms with the IPL, which has grown and already hosted another huge auction (making it a very attractive time for players to participate), but that will conflict with the auditions of the first season.