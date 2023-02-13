Credit-Friendly Habits You Can Start Today

Fixing bad credit can feel complicated, but it’s simpler than you think. Good credit is the product of small, consistent financial habits. Consider these habits to get started on your journey from bad to good.

1. Pay Every Bill on Time

Paying your bills on time, every time, is one of the most important things you can do to safeguard your credit. That’s because your payment history is the biggest factor of your score, worth 35%.

Payment history that shows you never miss a due date is impressive to lenders. It proves you have the cash and the accountability to pay your debts on time.

Not all personal loan or line of credit lenders will share your full payment history with the credit bureaus, so there’s a chance you won’t be adding positive entries with every bill you pay.

However, most lenders will release this info when you miss a bill, so paying bills on time keeps this negative data off your file.

2. Make More Than the Minimum

If you’ve been relying on the minimum payment on a credit card or line of credit, you could be damaging your score. Paying the minimum means you’re carrying over a balance, which affects your utilization ratio.

Utilization ratio expresses how much of your revolving credit you use as a percentage. A high ratio doesn’t look good to lenders, as it suggests you regularly max out your cards and have difficulty paying them back.

A common rule of thumb is to keep your ratio below 30% — in other words, don’t use more than 30% of your line of credit at any given time. That means paying at least two-thirds of your bill each month.

It’s a good idea to pay more than the minimum on term loans, although it won’t have the same bearing on your ratio. Instead, it helps lower how much you owe in personal direct lender loans, which reflects positively in your favor. After all, less is better.

Financial institutions like MoneyKey don’t apply extra charges on direct lender online loans paid early. However, not every lender follows its model. Some apply early or pre-payment charges for any payment that goes against their plan — even if you make extra payments on top of the scheduled ones.

For that reason, it’s a good idea to read your contract before you pay a personal loan early. You can also call direct online lenders to get clarification on their policies.

3. Start Saving More

This next trick might seem out of place because your savings aren’t tied to a loan account. But they are indirectly the reason why you might take out direct lender online loans.

Most people only pull-out plastic or apply for personal loans when their short on cash, and they need to make a purchase. You won’t find yourself in this deficit if you have enough savings.

With a large enough emergency fund, you can rely on your savings whenever something goes wrong rather than borrow money. That means you won’t have to worry about adding to your utilization ratio or paying another bill on time.

Generally speaking, most people should try to save between three to six months of living expenses in their emergency fund. This massive goal will take time — maybe even years — but it can save you a lot of trouble.

If you don’t follow these habits today, find out what you can do to start them tomorrow!

