Cow coaching for very sensitive people at Wapenveld

More than 1 in 5 people own this special property. The challenge is to move from overstimulation to resilience, and learning to stand upright in your own highly sensitive power to make the best use of the talents that trait entails, Marlies knows. “I have coached people with various issues for five years, often with self-confidence as an underlying theme. I noticed that more and more people with very sensitive trait were knocking on my door, then I started to specialize in this area. After having followed the high sensitivity expert training of the High Sensitive Heel Ordinary network, I now also guide the UWV Werkfit trajectories. Those who fall under the Sickness Benefits Act or who receive unemployment benefit are entitled to it. Cows have always been a passion of the Marlies. “How wonderful to use the Luna cow for training. The one and a half year old Coach Cow Luna is a cross between a Brown Swiss and a Belgian Blue. The exercises I do with her focus on connecting and grounding. Since June we have been living in De Steeg 3’s farm in Wapenveld with Luna in the meadow, with beautiful gardens and a piece of forest. Guests can land here and immerse themselves in nature. During a seizure, you often find out that you have the very sensitive trait. The challenge is therefore to make it a force. It takes time, I know from experience. When we were living in New Zealand and our daughter was born, the very sensitive ball started to roll for me. I had a busy job as a project manager in sustainable breeding, and it no longer worked. It was clear that something had to change and that I wanted to do something with the combination of humans and animals, and that a good work / life balance was an important requirement for this. When I returned to the Netherlands in 2015, I therefore retrained by following a post-HBO coach training at the Academy of Psychodynamics. During a coaching trajectory, in addition to cow coaching, psychodynamic coaching methods will also be applied, just what is applicable to achieve your goal. For example, NLP can be used to anchor positive behavior changes and family constellations to break old patterns. After reading this article, do you feel like it touches you and you are faced with similar questions? Do you want to find out what coaching and the Luna Cow can do for you? Please contact us for a non-binding introductory meeting with Marlies Zonderland-Thomassen by tel. 06-83565652 or [email protected] Also look www.cuneracoaching.nl.